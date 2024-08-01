On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Cruz Azul Sky Machinewho is the current leader of the 2024 Apertura tournament, made its debut in the Leagues CUP against Charlotte FC, in the match corresponding to Group O.
The match ended 0-0 in regular time, so everything was decided by the penalty spot. In that instance, Charlotte FC continued with the good run of the MLS over the Liga MX, defeating the cement workers by a score of 4-2.
Cruz Azul’s Maquina Celeste has never faced the Philadelphia Union squad, so the match on Sunday, in the duel corresponding to the last day of Group O, in the Leagues CUP 2024, will be the first on record.
If Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste advances to the next round in the Leagues CUP, it would play the round of 32 between Tuesday the sixth and Wednesday the fifth of August 2024.
Liga MX would resume on Friday, August 23, 2024. Date on which the match between the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul and the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro is scheduled precisely, on the field of the Corregidora stadium, at 7:00 p.m., Mexico time.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday five of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-1, in favor of Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste, now coached by Martín Anselmi.
