On Friday, September 15, at exactly 6:05 p.m., the Blue Cross Celestial Machine visited all of Mazatlanin the duel corresponding to matchday number eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Those led by Joaquin Moreno came to the match after losing the young classic 3-2 against the Águilas del América. Mazatlán, for its part, fell 3-1 to Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, so the need to win was in the air. The tie was not a good deal for either of them. However, that was what happened.
The Blue Cross Blue Machine went into halftime losing 2-0. At the dawn of the second half, Diber Cambindo shortened the difference, scoring 2-1, still in favor of the Mazatlans. And already in the agony of a match to which the referee decided to add ten minutes, striker Diber Cambindo once again sent the ball into the net, sealing the tie at two.
#Schedule #Cruz #Azuls #games #loss #Mazatlán
