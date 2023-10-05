The Cruz Azul tournament, in terms of planning, has been a complete failure. Between changes of coaches and frustrated signings, the Machine has found a way to stay alive in a Mexican championship that tends to punish poorly done work.
With everything going against them, and although they won their previous match against Atlético San Luis, those led by Joaquin Moreno visited the Hidrorayos del Necaxa, who arrived with the confidence of having scored five against Santos Laguna, in what was their first victory so far in the campaign.
However, the cement workers found a way to overcome it. They started winning the game with a goal from Ángel Sepúlveda in the twenty-first minute, and although at fifty-five Batista tied it from the eleventh step, Sepúlveda dressed as a hero and scored his first hat trick with the light blues, making the final score 3-1 in favor of the capital residents.
Cruz Azul has a clear dominance against the Pumas. He has three victories in a row against the Unamites. The last time Cougars He defeated the cement workers, it was in November 2021, in the opening tournament of that year. The result ended 4-3 in favor of the university students.
Tigers does not beat Blue Cross in the ‘Volcán’ Universitario since the 2014 Apertura tournament. Nahuel
Guzmán was playing his first tournament with the Auriazul team and André-Pierre Gignac had not even arrived at Tigres yet, to give us an idea of how much has happened since then.
Cruz Azul has four games without losing against the Panzas Verdes of Lion. The record indicates that the Machine has won three times, while León has only been able to rescue one draw, which occurred just the previous tournament. The last time León beat Cruz Azul was in November 2021, in the opening tournament of that year.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, those from the border have only defeated the cement workers on one occasion. This was in September 2021. Since then, Bravos has not beaten the capital’s team again.
Although today the Sacred Flock is not going through the best moment, its history, players and coaching staff have proven to excel in important moments. Therefore, in the duel corresponding to date number sixteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament, we cannot rule out an electrifying duel in which, beyond the three points and a place in the next round, the pride of two teams will be at stake. that for years have been considered great.
