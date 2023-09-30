Cruz Azul arrived at Alfonso Lastras with the obligation to add units, but the forecasts were not encouraging. The Machine had only added five points out of a possible twenty-seven; a triumph for incalculable defeats.
The rival? Atlético San Luis. In other campaigns, a match by mode. However, in this semester, the Potosinos arrived as super leaders of the championship. The game went to half-time tied at zero. At fifty-one, Rotondi scored in favor of the visit, but at seventy Villalpando tied it.
Everything looked like Cruz Azul would settle for a tie, and yet, at eighty-seven, from eleven steps, Uriel Antuna scored in favor of the cementers, who against all odds won 2-1 on matchday 10 of the tournament. Opening 2023.
The numbers between these two teams, every time they face each other, are quite even. In the last five meetings, there have been a pair of wins for each side and a draw. The last time they saw each other was in January 2023, and Necaxa won the match by the slightest difference.
Cruz Azul has a clear dominance against the Pumas. He has three victories in a row against the Unamites. The last time Cougars He defeated the cement workers, it was in November 2021, in the opening tournament of that year. The result ended 4-3 in favor of the university students.
Tigers does not beat Blue Cross in the ‘Volcán’ Universitario since the Apertura 2014 tournament. Nahuel Guzmán was playing his first tournament with the Auriazul team and André-Pierre Gignac had not even arrived at Tigres yet, to give us an idea of how much has happened since then.
Cruz Azul has four games without losing against the Panzas Verdes of Lion. The record indicates that the Machine has won three times, while León has only been able to rescue one draw, which occurred just the previous tournament. The last time León beat Cruz Azul was in November 2021, in the opening tournament of that year.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, those from the border have only defeated the cement workers on one occasion. This was in September 2021. Since then, Bravos has not beaten the capital’s team again.
