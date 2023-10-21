Chivas and Puebla They faced each other on the night of Friday, October 20, at the Cuauhtémoc stadium. Those of the Sacred Flock arrived with the obligation to add three points to get fully into the top part of the general table. Puebla, for its part, needed to win to get out of the hole.
The rojiblancos began the match by winning in the twenty-fifth minute, with a penalty goal scored by Roberto Alvarado. It was in the second half, however, when the magic happened. Because in the seventy-second minute Ronaldo Cisneros connected with scissors to make it 2-0 in favor of the visitor.
Tigers and Chivas will meet again next Saturday, in the duel corresponding to date number fourteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The last time they met, it was in the final of Clausura 2023, where the cats emerged victorious 3-2 , lifting their eighth league title at Akron Stadium.
Currently, the Sacred Flock is in fourth position in the table, so progress to the next round depends on themselves. Not so for those of Queretarowho, beyond qualifying, what they are looking for is to get out of the bottom of the general classification.
Both Chivas and Blue Cross They went through difficult times throughout the Apertura 2023 tournament. However, the Rebaño Sagrado has managed to get ahead, while the cement workers continue to sink to the bottom of the general table.
Chivas will close the tournament against some UNAM Pumas who have found a way to become truly dangerous in recent days. Antonio: ‘Turk’ Mohamed, has them located at the top of the general classification, so, most likely, when Pumas and Chivas face each other they will be fighting for a direct pass to the league for the Mexican championship.
#Schedule #Chivas #matches #beating #Puebla