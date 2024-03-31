Saturday, March 30, BBVA stadium field. He Monterrey Soccer Club received a visit from Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday number thirteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The first half was quite even. However, minutes before going to half-time, Gerardo Arteaga gets himself sent off, leaving his teammates with ten players. The Sacred Flock took advantage of this situation, taking the lead on the scoreboard in the seventy-second minute, thanks to an own goal by Héctor Moreno.
At eighty-three, 'Corcho' Rodríguez leaves Monterrey with nine players, and in added time Ricardo Marín put the final 2-0 for Chivas, which took away the Pandilla's undefeated record at the end of the season regular.
The numbers between Chivas and PueblaIn their last five matches, they are quite even. Both teams have won twice, there is only one record of a draw, and this occurred in the playoff of the Apertura 2022 tournament.
In the last five confrontations between Pachuca and Chivas, each squad has one victory and there is a record of three draws. These three have occurred consecutively, precisely in the last duels between them.
Of the last five confrontations between these two squads, Chivas has one victory, Queretaro another and there is a record of three consecutive ties. The last time they met, the result ended 2-1 in favor of the Sacred Flock.
The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara have defeated the Atlas Red-and-Black in the last two times they have faced each other. The last time the Academy defeated the Sacred Flock was in the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament. Unfortunately, for Atlas, in the end it was Chivas who advanced to the next round.
#Schedule #Chivas39 #matches #beating #Monterrey #J13 #Clausura
Leave a Reply