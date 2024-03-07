Wednesday, March 6, Akron Stadium field. The first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup puts the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and to the Eagles of Americastealing the spotlight from all media and fans.
If what we experienced last weekend, before the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross, was a nightmare for those of the Sacred Flock, what happened tonight has no name. And, with goals from Julián Quiñones, Diego Valdés and Henry Martín, the capital's team won the national classic after defeating Chivas 3-0, on the Akron stadium field.
America can even afford to lose the second leg by up to two goals, and would still advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. Only a miracle for those in red and white would turn this outcome that seems inevitable.
