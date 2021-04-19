The Murcian tennis player will face Frances Tiafoe The Murcian tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, in a file image. / Antonio Paz / EFE

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy it returned to Barcelona on April 19 with its 68th edition after more than two years of waiting. The tournament, more atypical than ever due to restrictions due to the coronavirus, is taking place at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

The young pearl from Murcia, Carlos Alcaraz, made her debut this Monday with a solvent victory in doubles. The Palmar tennis player teamed up with Asturian Pablo Carreño to beat Wesley Koolhof and Lukasz Kubot with 6-4 and 6-1. The next duel of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s ward It will be this Tuesday at 1:50 p.m. (estimated time) in an individual match against Frances Tiafoe, 1.88m and 23 years old. The American is currently ranked 62nd in the ATP rankings.