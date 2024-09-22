On Saturday, September 21, 2024, on the field of the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, The Eagles of Americawho had just beaten Atlas de Guadalajara 3-0 in the match corresponding to matchday eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament, visited the Hidrorayos del Necaxa, in search of their third consecutive victory.
However, they had to settle for a draw. Necaxa started off winning in the first half, with a great goal from midfielder Palavecino. And in the dying moments of the match, Henry Martín scored the equaliser.
Columbus Crew vs America
Wednesday, September 25
17:30 hours
Lower.com Field
Champions Cup, Final
As has become customary, the champion of Mexico faces the champion of the United States to compete for the trophy. Champions Cup. Those from Coapa already lost this scepter once against the Atlanta United in 2019, so now they will avoid repeating the tragedy against a team that has stood out for its great style of play, as they have also just won the Leagues Cup between the Liga MX and the MLS by defeating Los Angeles FC. The Crew It is directed by the French Wilfried Nancy and has important pieces like the Uruguayan Diego Rossithe Colombian Cucho Hernandez and Aidan Morris.
America vs. Pumas
Sunday, September 29
18:00 hours
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The feathered club took the National Classic against Chivas and fell into the Young Classic in view of Blue Crossso now he will try not to have two classics against him when looking for victory against the Feathers in it Capital ClassicThe felines seemed like they would have a good semester, but little by little they have been generating doubts, so much so that the name of the Argentine helmsman Gustavo Lema He is already beginning to sound like he will be fired if he does not straighten the ship. UNAM faces this Wednesday the Puebla and it could be the strategist’s last clash if he doesn’t add three.
Lion vs America
Saturday, October 5th
19:00 hours
Nou Camp Stadium
Matchday 11, Liga MX
Despite the irregular tournament that the team has had, André Jardine For this clash he could arrive as a big favorite even though it will be in Bajío, since the Panzas Verdes are not walking, since last weekend they were overcome by La Máquina in the debut of the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo on the bench of the Esmeraldas. La Fiera has only added four points after seven games played and appears in the penultimate position, while this Wednesday it will visit the Guadalajara.
America vs. Saints Laguna
Saturday, October 19
19:05 hours
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 12, Liga MX
Just like with Lionthe Warriors do not have a promising future either, since the draft Ignacio Ambriz nor carburettor. The laguneros have five units that put them just above the third to last place, remembering that the 8th day was brought forward a while ago by being defeated 3-1 by Xolos in it Hot StadiumIn any case, the duels between both institutions always end up being quite passionate and with goals.
America vs Monterrey
Sports City Stadium
Sunday, October 27th
20:00 hours
Matchday 14, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday five of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-1. The match took place at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
