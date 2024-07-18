On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario stadium, the Eagles of America They faced the UANL Tigersfor the match corresponding to matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The first twenty-five minutes of the match were all for the Azulcremas. However, as soon as the locals got into the game, things changed. With a goal by Marcelo Flores in the eighty-seventh minute, Tigres beat América 1-0, ending a streak of thirteen games without defeating the Azulcremas.
The last time the Águilas del América faced Bravo from Ciudad Juarezwas on January 24, 2024, for the match corresponding to the second round. The commitment took place on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, and was won by América, by a score of 2-0.
The last time the Águilas del América faced Chelsea of the English Premier League was on July 16, 2022, in a friendly match. The duel was won by the English squad, by a score of 2-1.
Club América and Aston Villa have never faced each other before. Therefore, the friendly match that will take place next Saturday, August 3, at Soldier Field, will be the first time these two teams have met.
The last time America and Puebla They faced each other, it was on matchday seventeen of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match took place on the Cuauhtémoc stadium field, and the result ended in a 2-1 victory for the Águilas del América.
The last time the Águilas del América and the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul faced each other, it was none other than in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0, in favor of the azulcremas, who ended up being proclaimed two-time champions of national soccer.
