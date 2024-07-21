Last Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 9:00 p.m., the Eagles of America They visited the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium field to face the Bravos in the match corresponding to matchday four of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Juárez FC started the match with a lead through Aitor García in just the fourth minute of the match. However, Henry Martín tied the score in the twenty-first minute, and then the newcomer Rodrigo Aguirre scored the 2-1 in favor of the azulcremas; moments before the referee blew the whistle to end the match.
The last time the Águilas del América faced Chelsea of the English Premier League was on July 16, 2022, in a friendly match. The duel was won by the English squad, by a score of 2-1.
Club América and Aston Villa have never faced each other before. Therefore, the friendly match that will take place next Saturday, August 3, at Soldier Field, will be the first time these two teams have met.
The last time America and Puebla They faced each other, it was on matchday seventeen of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match took place on the Cuauhtémoc stadium field, and the result ended in a 2-1 victory for the Águilas del América.
The last time the Águilas del América and the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul faced each other, it was none other than in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0, in favor of the azulcremas, who ended up being proclaimed two-time champions of national soccer.
The last time that azulcremas and Chivas They faced each other in the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the Águilas del América took the victory by a score of 1-0, thus advancing to the final for the Mexican championship.
