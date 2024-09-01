Last Saturday, August 31, 2024, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in Mexico City, the Eagles of America They faced the Cruz Azul Sky Machinefor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match was a total party for the fans of the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine. And they started off well by losing the match, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Ángel Sepúlveda, Alexis Gutiérrez and Lorenzo Faravelli, the cement workers beat América 4-1, which has not managed to stand out in this 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was in the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Azulcremas, who advanced to the final and later became two-time champions of national soccer.
The last time these two teams met was in the round of 32 match of the Leagues CUP 2024, and the duel ended in a victory for América, by a score of 2-1.
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was in the duel corresponding to matchday three of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the final result was a goalless draw.
The match between Columbus Crew and América of Mexico will determine the absolute champion of two leagues that are increasingly competing together. This could represent one more title in the successful era of André Jardine at the helm of the Azulcremas.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday sixteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of Pumas UNAM. The match took place on the Olympic University Stadium field.
