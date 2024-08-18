On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the Eagles of America They faced Colorado from MLS, for the match corresponding to the quarter-finals of the Leagues CUP 2024.
The match ended 0-0, so everything would be decided by the penalty spot. América had the victory in its hands, but Igor Lichnovsky missed his shot and everything went to sudden death. The shootout lasted so long that they had to shoot at the goalkeepers, and that’s when Luis Ángel Malagón missed his shot, costing the Águilas del América their elimination.
The last time América and Puebla faced each other was on matchday seventeen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the Azulcrema squad emerged victorious, after beating La Franja del Puebla 2-1, on the Cuauhtémoc stadium field.
The last time these two teams met was none other than in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a 1-0 victory for América, which meant a 2-1 aggregate score, making the Azulcremas the two-time champions of Mexican soccer.
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was in the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Azulcremas, who advanced to the final and later became two-time champions of national soccer.
The last time these two teams met was in the round of 32 match of the Leagues CUP 2024, and the duel ended in a victory for América, by a score of 2-1.
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was in the duel corresponding to matchday three of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the final result was a goalless draw.
