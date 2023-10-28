La Dimayor announced this Saturday the programming of the last date of the round-robin phase of the 2023-II League, in which the last two qualifiers for the semi-final home runs will be defined.

There are already six teams guaranteed in the fight for the December star: Águilas Doradas, Independiente Medellín, América de Cali, Deportes Tolima, Atlético Nacional and MIllonarios.

For the last two places there are five candidates: two who will begin the last date among the eight, Junior de Barranquilla and Deportivo Cali, and three others still with mathematical options: Alianza Petrolera and, to a lesser extent, Deportivo Pasto and Santa Fe.

It should be remembered that there is no football this weekend due to the regional elections in the country, and that between Wednesday and Thursday matches in the Colombia Cup semifinals will be played.

There will also be no League next weekend, because the matches that define classification and position in the table must be played in a unified schedule and the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, cannot be used for RBD concerts.

In addition, on Sunday, November 5, there will be the return game between Cúcuta and Millonarios, in the semifinal of the Cup.

The schedules for the last date of the all-against-all phase

Thus, Dimayor decided to schedule the five matches of the teams that are still fighting to qualify for the Tuesday, November 7, at unified time, 7:30 at night. These are Junior vs. Huila, Boyacá Chicó vs. Cali, Oil Alliance vs. Pereira, Santa Fe vs. Once Caldas and Envigado vs. Grass. The latter will be played in Itagüí, because the South Sports Center does not have artificial lighting.

The other five matches of the last day, in which the positions in the table will be at stake, which are a tie-breaker in the home runs, They will be on Wednesday the 8th, at the same time, 7:30 pm

The games scheduled for Wednesday are America vs. Bucaramanga, La Equidad vs. Millionaires, Jaguars vs. Golden Eagles, Unión Magdalena vs. Medellín and Nacional vs. Pereira.

SPORTS

More Sports news