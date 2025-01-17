It has been running since January 14th Handball-World Cup 2025 in Croatia, Denmark and Norway. It is the first time that a World Cup will take place in three countries. 32 teams are taking part in the tournament, which ends on February 2nd with the final in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

The German national team will play its second group game against Switzerland on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ZDF will broadcast the game live on TV.

In addition to our schedule, you can also find all tables, dates and results for the 2025 Handball World Cup in our data center.

The World Cup groups at a glance

Germany is the head of Group A. The best three teams qualify for the main round after the group phase, the eight bottom-placed teams continue to play in the President’s Cup.

Group A in Herning: Germany Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland

in Herning: Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland Group B in Herning: Denmark, Italy, Algeria, Tunisia

in Herning: Denmark, Italy, Algeria, Tunisia Group C in Poreč: France, Austria, Qatar, Kuwait

in Poreč: France, Austria, Qatar, Kuwait Group D in Varaždin: Hungary, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Guinea

in Varaždin: Hungary, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Guinea Group E in Oslo: Norway, Portugal, Brazil, USA

in Oslo: Norway, Portugal, Brazil, USA Group F in Oslo: Sweden, Spain, Japan, Chile

in Oslo: Sweden, Spain, Japan, Chile Group G in Zagreb: Slovenia, Iceland, Cuba, Cape Verde

in Zagreb: Slovenia, Iceland, Cuba, Cape Verde Group H in Zagreb: Egypt, Croatia, Argentina, Bahrain

Denmark at the Handball World Cup :The favorite starts with 47 goals against poor Algerians At the start of the Handball World Cup, the Danes show why they are rightly considered title contenders. However, coach Jacobsen believes that he will still miss two players.

The DHB team at the Handball World Cup

The German national team only meets teams from Europe in the preliminary round. In the end, the DHB team clearly won their opening match against the supposedly strongest opponent from Poland with 35:28. After Switzerland dramatically lost to Slovenia in the seven-meter throw in the World Cup playoffs, the world association IHF awarded one of two wild cards to the Swiss twelve days after the defeat.

January 15, 2025 in Herning: Germany – Poland 35:28

– Poland 35:28 January 17, 2025, 8:30 p.m. in Herning: Switzerland – Germany

January 19, 2025, 6 p.m. in Herning: Germany – Czech Republic

Germany at the Handball World Cup :The tempo comes from the middle The German handball players are still looking for the right pace in the game: fast, but not rushed. And now we have to hope that Juri Knorr gets fit again quickly.

Schedule of the Handball World Cup 2025

The German World Cup squad

National coach Alfred Gislason has appointed 17 players to the squad for the Handball World Cup. 12 of them won the silver medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. The national coach can nominate 16 players for each individual World Cup game. The DHB squad is led by captain Johannes Golla.

Goal: David Späth (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Andreas Wolff (THW Kiel)

David Späth (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Andreas Wolff (THW Kiel) Left wing: Rune Dahmke (THW Kiel), Lukas Mertens (SC Magdeburg)

Rune Dahmke (THW Kiel), Lukas Mertens (SC Magdeburg) Right wing: Timo Kastening (MT Melsungen), Lukas Zerbe (THW Kiel)

Timo Kastening (MT Melsungen), Lukas Zerbe (THW Kiel) Back area left: Marko Grgic (ThSV Eisenach), Julian Köster (VfL Gummersbach), Lukas Stutzke (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf)

Marko Grgic (ThSV Eisenach), Julian Köster (VfL Gummersbach), Lukas Stutzke (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf) Back center: Juri Knorr (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Nils Lichtlein (Füchse Berlin), Luca Witzke (SC DHfK Leipzig)

Juri Knorr (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Nils Lichtlein (Füchse Berlin), Luca Witzke (SC DHfK Leipzig) Back area right: Franz Semper (SC DHfK Leipzig), Christoph Steinert (HC Erlangen), Renars Uscins (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf)

Franz Semper (SC DHfK Leipzig), Christoph Steinert (HC Erlangen), Renars Uscins (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf) Circle: Justus Fischer (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf), Johannes Golla (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

SZ Plus Opinion National handball team :Gislason’s World Cup squad makes Germany one of the favorites Comment by Carsten Scheele

The 2025 Handball World Cup live on TV

The games of the German national team are all live on free TV to see ARD and ZDF alternately broadcast the games of the DHB selection both on TV and in the live stream.

Eurosport also broadcasts some World Cup games without German participation on free TV. If you want to have access to all World Cup games, you need a paid World Cup pass on the streaming platform Sportdeutschland.TVwhich broadcasts all 96 games.

Mode of the Handball World Cup 2025

In the Preliminary round The 32 teams compete in eight groups of four teams each. There are two points for a win and one point for a draw. The first three teams qualify for the main round after the group phase, the eight bottom-placed teams play in the President’s Cup.

Main round

The first three teams from the preliminary round qualify for the four main groups, each consisting of six teams. To do this, the teams take their points from the preliminary round games against the other teams that have also qualified for the main round. Example for Germany: If Switzerland comes bottom of the group, the DHB team will only take the points from the games against Poland and the Czech Republic. The games in the preliminary round also have significance for the main round. In the main round, however, the teams that already met in the preliminary round no longer play against each other.

Knockout round

The two group winners from the four main round groups ultimately qualify for the quarter-finals. From here until the final, the game will be played in the classic knockout mode.

SZ Plus Interview with handball player Drux :“I would have liked to win a gold medal” The knee is broken: Paul Drux had to end his handball career at the age of 29. He talks about how well he can read an MRI, how important a second training is, what he is missing in his career – and explains what the Danes have ahead of their old colleagues at the World Cup. Interview by Ralf Tögel

The 2025 World Cup venues

For the first time, the Handball World Championship will take place in five cities in three countries. For Croatia it is the second World Cup after 2009, Denmark is hosting for the third time after 1978 and 2019. For Norway it is the first World Cup in our own country.

Denmark and Norway have each nominated a city as a host city for the World Cup. In Denmark, the World Cup games take place in the multi-purpose arena “Jyske Bank Boxen”. Herning instead, the Norwegian capital Oslo plays the World Cup games in the “Unity Arena”.

Croatia has chosen three cities to host the games. The World Cup games will take place in Zagreb in the “Arena Zagreb” and in Varazdin and in Poreč instead of.

Denmark, Norway and Croatia :Why the Handball World Cup is taking place in three countries Games in front of Danish, Norwegian and Croatian audiences: The novelty of a Handball World Cup in three countries means a lot of travel for some nations. The German team did comparatively well.

All handball world champions at a glance

France is the record world champion with a total of six titles, followed by Sweden and Romania with four wins each. Germany became world champion three times, including at the first World Cup in 1938, then still under Nazi rule as the German Reich. Defending champion Denmark became the only country to win the World Cup three times in a row by winning the 2023 World Cup title.