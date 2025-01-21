It has been running since January 14th Handball-World Cup 2025 in Croatia, Denmark and Norway. It is the first time that a World Cup will take place in three countries. 32 teams are taking part in the tournament, which ends on February 2nd with the final in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

The German national team will play its first main round game today against world champions Denmark at 8:30 p.m. ARD will broadcast the game live on TV and in a live stream.

In addition to our schedule, you can also find all tables, dates and results for the 2025 Handball World Cup in our data center.

The World Cup main groups at a glance

Germany qualified for the main round as first in the group in the preliminary round and took home the maximum score of four points. World champions Denmark as well as Italy and Tunisia are waiting for the DHB selection as opponents in the main round.

Group I in Herning: Denmark, Germany Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Tunisia

Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Tunisia Group II in Varaždin: France, Qatar, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Austria, Hungary

Group III in Oslo: Brazil, Chile, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Spain

Group IV in Zagreb: Egypt, Argentina, Cape Verde Islands, Croatia, Iceland, Slovenia

The DHB team at the Handball World Cup

The German national team only met teams from Europe in the preliminary round. The DHB team clearly won the opening match against Poland with 35:28. In the other two games, the goalkeepers in particular shone: Andreas Wolff showed an outstanding performance against Switzerland, while David Späth was almost impossible to overcome against the Czech Republic.

Schedule of the Handball World Cup 2025

The German World Cup squad

National coach Alfred Gislason has called 17 players into the squad for the Handball World Cup. 12 of them won the silver medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. The national coach can nominate 16 players for each individual World Cup game. The DHB squad is led by captain Johannes Golla.

Goal: David Späth (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Andreas Wolff (THW Kiel)

David Späth (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Andreas Wolff (THW Kiel) Left wing: Rune Dahmke (THW Kiel), Lukas Mertens (SC Magdeburg)

Rune Dahmke (THW Kiel), Lukas Mertens (SC Magdeburg) Right wing: Timo Kastening (MT Melsungen), Lukas Zerbe (THW Kiel)

Timo Kastening (MT Melsungen), Lukas Zerbe (THW Kiel) Back area left: Marko Grgic (ThSV Eisenach), Julian Köster (VfL Gummersbach), Lukas Stutzke (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf)

Marko Grgic (ThSV Eisenach), Julian Köster (VfL Gummersbach), Lukas Stutzke (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf) Back center: Juri Knorr (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Nils Lichtlein (Füchse Berlin), Luca Witzke (SC DHfK Leipzig)

Juri Knorr (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Nils Lichtlein (Füchse Berlin), Luca Witzke (SC DHfK Leipzig) Back area right: Franz Semper (SC DHfK Leipzig), Christoph Steinert (HC Erlangen), Renars Uscins (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf)

Franz Semper (SC DHfK Leipzig), Christoph Steinert (HC Erlangen), Renars Uscins (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf) Circle: Justus Fischer (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf), Johannes Golla (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

The 2025 Handball World Cup live on TV

The games of the German national team are all live on free TV to see ARD and ZDF alternately broadcast the games of the DHB selection both on TV and in the live stream.

Eurosport also broadcasts some World Cup games without German participation on free TV. If you want to have access to all World Cup games, you need a paid World Cup pass on the streaming platform Sportdeutschland.TVwhich broadcasts all 96 games.

Mode of the Handball World Cup 2025

In the Preliminary round The 32 teams compete in eight groups of four teams each. There are two points for a win and one point for a draw. The first three teams qualify for the main round after the group phase, the eight bottom-placed teams play in the President’s Cup.

Main round

The first three teams from the preliminary round qualify for the four main groups, each consisting of six teams. To do this, the teams take their points from the preliminary round games against the other teams that have also qualified for the main round. Example for Germany: If Switzerland comes bottom of the group, the DHB team will only take the points from the games against Poland and the Czech Republic. The games in the preliminary round also have significance for the main round. However, in the main round, the teams that already met in the preliminary round no longer play against each other.

Knockout round

The two group winners from the four main round groups ultimately qualify for the quarter-finals. From here until the final, the game will be played in the classic knockout mode.

The 2025 World Cup venues

For the first time, the Handball World Championship will take place in five cities in three countries. For Croatia it is the second World Cup after 2009, Denmark is hosting for the third time after 1978 and 2019. For Norway it is the first World Cup in our own country.

Denmark and Norway have each nominated a city as a host city for the World Cup. In Denmark, the World Cup games take place in the multi-purpose arena “Jyske Bank Boxen”. Herning instead, the Norwegian capital Oslo plays the World Cup games in the “Unity Arena”.

Croatia has chosen three cities to host the games. The World Cup games will take place in Zagreb in the “Arena Zagreb” and in Varazdin and in Poreč instead of.

All handball world champions at a glance

France is the record world champion with a total of six titles, followed by Sweden and Romania with four wins each. Germany became world champion three times, including at the first World Cup in 1938, then still under Nazi rule as the German Reich. Defending champion Denmark became the only country to win the World Cup three times in a row by winning the 2023 World Cup title.