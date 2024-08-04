On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), he Monterrey Football Clubled by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortiz, faced the UNAM Pumasin the Group A match of the 2024 Leagues CUP. The ticket to the round of 32 was at stake. The winner advanced; the loser returned home.
They had taken the lead on the scoreboard with a goal by Jesús: ‘Tecatito’ Corona. However, when the match seemed to be decided in favor of the Pandilla, Rogelio Funes Mori scored against his former team and sent everything to penalties. In that instance, Rayados did not score a single goal; it was Pumas who advanced.
Xolos vs Rayados
Hot Stadium
Friday, August 23
21:05 hours
Matchday 5, Liga MX
La Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla will face the Xolos de Tijuana on matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 1-1, in the duel played on the Caliente stadium field.
Striped vs. Toluca
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Saturday, August 31st
19:00 hours
Matchday 6, Liga MX
For the sixth round of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host the Diablos Rojos del Toluca on the BBVA stadium pitch. The last time these two teams met, the match ended in a goalless draw.
Saints Laguna vs Rayados
TSM Corona Stadium
Sunday, September 15th
19:05 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
For matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will visit Santos Laguna at the TSM stadium. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 2-0 in favor of La Pandilla.
Striped vs. Juarez
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Wednesday, September 18
21:00 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
For matchday eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez on the BBVA stadium field. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 3-0 in favor of the Pandilla.
Striped vs. Mazatlan FC
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Saturday, September 21
19:00 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
For matchday nine of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host Mazatlán FC at the BBVA stadium. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Rayados.
