Last Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the Monterrey Football Club received a visit from the Red Devils of Tolucafor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With goals from Jesús Gallardo and Isaías Violante, Toluca defeated Club de Fútbol Monterrey 2-1 at the BBVA stadium. For Rayados, Brandon Vázquez scored from the penalty spot.
Saints Laguna vs Rayados
TSM Corona Stadium
Sunday, September 15th
19:05 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
For matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will visit Santos Laguna at the TSM stadium. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 2-0 in favor of La Pandilla.
Striped vs. Juarez
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Wednesday, September 18
21:00 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
For matchday eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez on the BBVA stadium field. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 3-0 in favor of the Pandilla.
Striped vs. Mazatlan FC
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Saturday, September 21
19:00 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
For matchday nine of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host Mazatlán FC at the BBVA stadium. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Rayados.
Chivas vs Rayados
Akron Stadium
Saturday, September 28th
21:05 hours
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time Chivas and Rayados faced each other was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado. The match took place on the BBVA stadium field.
Atletico San Luis vs Rayados
Alfonso Lastras Stadium
Saturday, October 5th
17:00 hours
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday three of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-1 in favor of La Pandilla. The match took place on the BBVA stadium pitch.
