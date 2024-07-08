Sunday, July 7, 2024, Hidalgo stadium field. The Tuzos from Pachuca They received a visit from the Clubb of Monterrey Footballfor the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
In the fourteenth minute of the first half, the newcomer Roberto de la Rosa, facing his former team: the Tuzos del Pachuca, served in the area to the Spaniard Sergio Canales, who today made his debut as captain of the white and blue team and put the final 1-0 for the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla, who got their first three points of the semester playing as a visitor.
The last time that the Cruz Azul Sky Machine faced the Monterrey Football Clubwas in the second leg of the semifinal of the 2024 Clausura tournament. Although Rayados ended up winning that match at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, by a score of 2-1, it was the Celestes who advanced to the final, due to their position in the general table.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the Necaxa Hydrolightningit was in the match corresponding to the seventeenth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and Rayados won 5-2, in a duel that took place on the Victoria stadium field.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the White Roosters of Querétaroit was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and on the BBVA stadium pitch. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
This will be the first time that Club de Fútbol Monterrey will face Austin FC in a Leagues CUP match. Both teams are part of Group A, which also includes Pumas de la UNAM.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the UNAM Pumaswas in the match corresponding to the tenth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament, on the BBVA stadium field. The match ended in a rout for the Pandilla by a resounding score of 3-0. It should be noted that this duel will not correspond to the Liga MX, but to the Leagues CUP, where Rayados finished in fourth place in the previous edition.
#Schedule #Monterreys #games #playing #Pachuca #Apertura
Leave a Reply