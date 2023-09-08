Carlos Alcaraz continues unstoppable at the Us Open. The Murcian is already in the semifinals of the tournament after beating German Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 in the quarterfinals in a match that lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes. The man from El Palmar seeks to revalidate the title that he already won last year and which became the first ‘Grand Slam’ of his career. However, to reach the final he will have to face the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 3 in the ATP ranking.

During the match against Zverez, Alcaraz once again demonstrated why he is number 1 in world tennis. The German didn’t have a chance against ‘Carlitos’ who once again gave a sublime recital under the New York sky and under the watchful eye of the 23,000 attendees who hung the poster fully in the Arthur Aashe Stadium.

However, this time he faces a tough opponent to crack. The Russian comes from beating his compatriot Andrei Rubliov in the quarterfinals. Despite the fact that it seems that Alcaraz starts as a favourite, it must be remembered that Medvedev managed to win this ‘Grand Slam’ in 2021.

Their last confrontation was precisely in the Wimbledon semifinals, a tournament in which the Murcian defeated Novack Djokovic in the final. This Thursday’s duel will be the fourth time that both tennis players have met, with two victories for Alcaraz (Wimbledon 2023 and the Indian Wells 2023 Masters 1000) and one for Medvedev (Wimbledon 2021).

In the hypothetical case that the man from El Palmar slipped into the final, he could face Djokovic, who will play his pass to the next round against the American Ben Shelton during this day. A chance of revenge for the Murcian after being recently defeated by the Serb in the final of the Cincinnati Master 1000 last August.

Schedule of the meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvédev



The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvédev will be played on the center court of the US Open, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, not before 1:00 a.m. in Spain from Thursday, September 7 to Friday.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Medvédev



Alcaraz’s match at the US Open against Medvédev can be seen on the Movistar+ platform, in Sports or #Vamos, depending on the platform’s programming.