Carlos Alcaraz lands in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Umag after a convincing victory without shocks against the Slovakian Norbert Gombos, 117 in the world, who had surprised by eliminating Delbonis from the tournament held in Croatia.

In this way, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil continues the race to defend the title with which he won the title last year after emerging victorious from the encounter with Frenchman Richard Gasquet by a double 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz was exempt from playing the first round of the Umag tournament, so he went directly to the round of 16, where he made it to the quarterfinals against Norbert Gombos. The tennis player from El Palmar will now have to face the Argentine Facundo Bagnis, 32 years old and 120 in the world.

Bagnis, a left-footed player who performs well on clay, has never faced Alcaraz. The Argentine, who mixes the ATP Tour with the challenger circuit, reached his best ranking (55th position) in 2016.

The Murcian tennis player, number five in the world at the age of 19, faces the Croatian competition before starting his North American hard court tour.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Facundo Bagnis



The Umag ATP 250 will be held from July 25 to 31, the date on which the final of the tournament is scheduled to be played. The Murcian tennis player will face Argentine Facundo Bagnis in the quarterfinals this Friday, July 29, on center court. The game is scheduled to start after 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Facundo Bagnis



The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Facundo Bagnis can be seen on Movistar Deportes. Although the pay chain has not broadcast the rest of the matches of the Umag tournament, it will broadcast the quarterfinals. In addition, the confrontation can be seen through ATP Tennis TV, a streaming service for a fee.