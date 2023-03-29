“Here I feel at home. It’s easy to play in Miami with all the energy I receive every day,” acknowledged Carlos Alcaraz after adding his ninth consecutive victory at the Florida Masters 1000, where he lifted the title last year. The Murcian is unstoppable, who this Tuesday easily got rid of Tommy Paul, one of the fittest players of this start of the year on hard court.

For now, however, there is no rival to stop Carlos Alcaraz, who also has nine wins this year and a streak of 17 sets for and none against. “I’m enjoying myself and I think that’s the key to playing at such a high level every game. I hope to continue like this, ”the young man from El Palmar told the media. His tennis, serious and mature, has adapted without problems to the conditions of Miami, with faster courts than in Indian Wells.

Alcaraz is without a doubt the rival to beat this week, but he faces a road full of mines to emerge as Miami champion, the only option to keep the number 1. In the next round, Taylor Fritz, current number 10 in the world, awaits. Another American, a 196-centimeter, 25-year-old stalk who exploded last season and has established himself as one of the most reliable players on the circuit.

“I hope to play at the same level in the quarterfinals,” said Alcaraz. They have never faced each other, but the Murcian is confident after the good feelings in the round of 16: “I moved well, defended well and counterattacked, and I think that if I play at that same level I will have many options to go through”. On the next station he would probably play another episode of his rivalry with Jannik Sinner, which is already becoming a classic for the new generation. Last week he knocked him out in Indian Wells and tipped him toe-to-toe.

Schedule of the match between Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz



The quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will be played on the center court of the Miami Masters 1000, located at the Hard Rock Stadium. The match will start no earlier than 2:30 p.m. (mainland Spanish time), although it may start later if the match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Petra Kvitova is delayed.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz



The match between Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz can be followed in Spain through the Movistar+ Sports channel, the platform that holds the rights to the Miami Open. It can also be seen ‘online’ on Tennis TV.