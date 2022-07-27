Carlos Alcaraz tries to hit the ball in the final of the Hamburg tournament against Lorenzo Musetti. / Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz continues his summer tour of competitions in search of the sixth title of his career. The tennis player from El Palmar will debut on the clay of the ATP 250 in Umag as the fifth best player in the world after passing through Hamburg, the youngest to achieve it since Rafael Nadal did it in 2005.

Despite the fact that the final against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti slipped out of his hands, in a very close match, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil is already with his mind set on the competition that is being held in the Croatian city: «I have fought and I have believed, but it could not be! Congratulations @Lorenzo1Musetti for your first prize! Thank you Hamburg for the support! », The young man wrote on his Twitter account, accepting the defeat with sportsmanship.

The Murcian, who is exempt from playing the first round, will face this Thursday against Norbert Gombos, who was the winner in his first round match against Argentine Federico Delbonis. The 31-year-old Slovakian tennis player is ranked 117th in the ATP ranking and this season he has only played eight games in official tournaments, with only one victory to his credit.

The Umag tournament is an old acquaintance for Carlos Alcaraz. The youngster from El Palmar won his first ATP title last summer in this competition. He did it by beating Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the final by a double 6-2.

Alcaraz arrived at the Croatian tournament in 2021 being 73 in the world and won it, rising to number 54. A year later, the 19-year-old tennis player has climbed to the top 5 of the best tennis players in the world according to the ATP ranking.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Norbert Gombos



The Umag ATP 250 will be held from July 25 to 31, the date on which the final of the tournament is scheduled to be played. Carlos Alcaraz will make his debut in this competition this Thursday, July 28. The Murcian tennis player will play against Norbert Gombos in the last turn on the center court, so the duel will not start before 8:00 p.m. Before that, the matches between Lorenzo Musetti and Marco Cecchinato and between Franco Agamenone and Sebastián Báez will take place.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Norbert Gombos



The Umag tournament will not be broadcast on any Spanish television channel. The only platform that has the broadcast rights is ATP Tennis TV, a paid streaming service.