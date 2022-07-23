Carlos Alcaraz will face Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti this Sunday in the ATP 500 final in Hamburg. The tennis player from El Palmar managed to beat the Slovak Álex Molcan in the semifinals (7-6 and 6-1).

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil seeks to win the sixth title of his career, the fifth only in this triumphant season. In addition, the young man from Murcia is assured of climbing at least one position in the ranking of the best tennis player in the world. In the event that he lost to Musetti, Alcaraz would be ranked as the fifth best tennis player in the ATP, while in the case of savoring victory in the German championship, the player from El Palmar would jump to fourth position.

His rival in the Hamburg ATP 500 final is Lorenzo Musetti, a young tennis player just one year older than the Murcian. The 20-year-old Italian holds the 62nd place in the circuit and this Saturday he emerged victorious from the confrontation with the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (6-3 and 7-6) in the semifinals.

Despite the fact that this will be their first duel on the ATP circuit, Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti have already faced each other twice in lower category tournaments where the player from El Palmar prevailed.

Alcaraz began the Hamburg tournament with a long-suffering victory against the German Nicola Kuhn (259 in the ATP). In the round of 16, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil faced off against Serbian Krajinovic. A match that was complicated in the first set, in which he had to lift up to four set points and that the player from El Palmar ended up winning in the tiebreak. The second set was different and he showed that he controlled the set which he ended up winning (6-3).

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti



Carlos Alcaraz will play the Hamburg ATP 500 final this Sunday around 3:00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alex Molcan



The match between the tennis player from El Palmar and the Italian player will be broadcast on Movistar+. This television network is the owner of the rights in Spain to broadcast the ATP 500 in Hamburg. Although this match can also be seen through the Internet on Tennis TV, the official platform of the ATP.