Carlos Alcaraz will play the semifinals of the ATP 250 in Umag this Saturday after overwhelmingly beating Bagnis. The tennis player from El Palmar went over the Argentine in the first set by not giving up any game and closed the victory by winning 6-4 in the second round.

The number 5 in the world continues his journey through the Croatian tournament. Carlos Alcaraz made his debut in the round of 16 against Norbert Gombos. Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil beat the number 117 in the world (6-2 and 6-3) in a match that he had controlled and in which he knew how to read the rival’s movements.

Carlos Alcaraz is not having any complications on his way to retain the title at the Umag tournament, where he won last year and won his first ATP championship. A first trophy that is already accompanied by four other victories in tournaments on the men’s circuit (Rio de Janeiro, Masters 1000 in Miami, Conde de Godó and Masters 1000 in Madrid).

In order to access the final of the tournament, he will have to beat Giulio Zeppieri. The 20-year-old Italian, number 168 in the world, beat Bernabé Zapata in the quarterfinals 7-5, 6-4. It will be an unprecedented duel that Alcaraz will have to overcome if he wants to defend the title and recover from the defeat against Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg tournament.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Giulio Zeppieri



The Umag ATP 250 is held in the week of July 25 and 31. The duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Giulio Zeppieri will open the day this Saturday on the central court, so the match is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Subsequently, Franco Agamenone and Jannik Sinner will face each other in the other semifinal, from which the possible rival of the Murcian tennis player will emerge in the final of the tournament.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Zeppieri



The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Zeppieri can be seen in Spain on television through the Movistar Deportes channel, although the Tennis TV payment app will also offer its customers the chance to enjoy the semifinal of the ATP 250 in Umag.