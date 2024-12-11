The Extraordinary FIFA Congress being held this Wednesday in Zurich (Switzerland) will make it official that Spain, Portugal and Morocco They will be the organizers of the Soccer World Cup of the year 2030an appointment for which this joint candidacy is the only one in contention. This decision will open a new stage in a project that was born more than three years ago, promoted by the two Iberian countries and that has been adding and subtracting support during this time.

With the entry and exit of Ukraine, the accession of Morocco and the appearance of three South American countries, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, which, together with Chile, had also launched a candidacy that was finally discarded. Now, the first three will each host a match to pay tribute to the first edition of the tournament, which was played in 1930 in the Uruguayan country.

The project was chosen in October 2023 by the governing body of world football as the only candidate to organize this World Cup, an event for which no one else presented their intentions and whose journey since then has been mainly marked by the instability surrounding to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), still without an official president and with turbulence like last April when ‘Operation Brody’ was revealed, which investigates alleged corruption during the Luis Rubiales era.

Rubiales had already resigned from his position in September 2023 and when he had already been initially disqualified by FIFA for his kiss with Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand. Since then, the federation has not managed to hold new elections and when Pedro Rocha, who had become head of the Management Commission, seemed the best placed and had been chosen to preside until the end of the year, he also ended up disqualified.









However, these turbulences seem to have an end next Monday the 16th when the new top federation leader will be announced and the body led by Gianni Infantino will finally raise its gaze on Spain and any hint of government interference that seemed to endanger it. this project to have the World Cup again almost 50 years after 1982.

Candidacy examination

Under the motto ‘Yalla Let’s go‘, the candidacy has been examined during these months by FIFA, whose evaluators have been able to verify the status of the stadiums finally chosen, a total of eleven, with the question of whether Mestalla (Valencia) and all the possible sub-venues will be able to be re-engaged. .

Santiago Bernabéu and Metropolitano, in Madrid, Camp Nou and Cornellá, in Barcelona, ​​San Mamés (Bilbao), La Cartuja (Seville), Anoeta (San Sebastián), Gran Canaria Stadium (Las Palmas), La Rosaleda (Málaga), La Nueva Romareda (Zaragoza) and Riazor (A Coruña) are the selected ones.

Morocco, rival for the final

Two of them, the remodeled and modern Madrid and Barcelona, ​​are vying to be the final sceneanother of the points that has been marked these months by the strength of Morocco with its future Grand Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca. In fact, these three venues, which could also host the inaugural clash, obtained the maximum score (4.3) in an evaluation report with the highest score ever, 4.2 out of 5.

The North African country aspires to be the second to host a World Cup after the historic one in South Africa in 2010 and was already a solo candidate to hold the 2026 one, clearly falling before the joint project of the United States, Canada and Mexico. Morocco will have six venues, while Portugal, which has never had a World Cup, but has had a European Championship (2004), will only have three, two in Lisbon (Da Luz and José Alvalade) and Do Dragao in Porto.

In addition to this designation, the Extraordinary Congress, with its 211 member federations, will also proceed to make official that The next World Cup, 2034, will fall to Saudi Arabiaalso the only candidate to host it.

Schedule of the FIFA congress that will make official the candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco for the 2030 World Cup

Where to watch the extraordinary FIFA congress online

The Extraordinary FIFA Congress can be followed through the website of the governing body of world football.