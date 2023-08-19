Saturday, August 19, 2023, 6:34 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Only one game stands between Carlos Alcaraz and the Cincinnati final. The Murcian tennis player has beaten all the rivals he has faced so far on the Ohio court.

He started in the second round directly, because he is one of the seeded players in the tournament. His first opponent was the Australian Jordan Thompson, whom he defeated in a match in which the Murcian did not shine especially. The second rival was Tommy Paul, with whom he was able to settle scores after he beat him just over a week ago in Canada.

This Friday it was the turn of Max Purcell, a match in which the Ferrero student demonstrated his capacity for resistance and learning. The Australian snatched the first set from Alcaraz, but the Murcian did not break down and kept trying until he took the measure of Purcell and got the victory.

Now Carlos Alcaraz will have to face Hurkacz in the semifinals, who defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-1, 7-6 (8) and is at number 20 in the ATP ranking. This is the third time that they are rivals and, if they beat him, the Murcian tennis player would reach the final in Cincinnati, a tournament that he has won so far.

Schedule of the meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul



The match between Alcaraz and Hurckacz will be played on center court in Cincinnati no earlier than 9:00 p.m. in Spain this Saturday.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Purcell



Like the rest of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, the quarterfinal match between Alcaraz and Purcell can be seen on the Movistar+ platform, on Sports or #Vamos, depending on the platform’s schedule. It can also be followed on Tennis TV.