With this result, ‘Carlitos’ has already equaled what he did last year on the Parisian clay when he fell to the German Alexander Zverev. The man from El Palmar is advancing steadily in the tournament and will try to get his place in the semifinals against a Tsitsipás who doesn’t know what it’s like to beat the Spaniard.

Back in 2021, an even younger Carlos Alcaraz, gave the surprise and prevailed over the Greek, at that time number 3 in the ATP ranking, in five sets (6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 0-6 and 7 -6) in the third round of the US Open. It was the first time that the Murcian defeated a tennis player located in the top 10. After the first precedent, ‘Charlie’ would bring Tsitsipas down in 2022 from the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami and the quarterfinals of the Conde de Godó, to return to beat the Greek in the final of this year’s Barcelona tournament.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will want to end the losing streak against Carlos and continue in the tournament to win his first Grand Slam. At Roland Garros he was close two years ago when in the final against Djokovic he blew a 2-0 lead. For now, the Athens-born tennis player has advanced through the rounds with hardly any suffering and has left behind Vesely, Carballés, Schwartzman and Ofner.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play against Tsitsipás



The Spaniard and the Greek will jump onto the Philippe-Chatrier center court no earlier than 8:15 p.m. this Tuesday, June 6. Carlos will play again in the night session and it will start after the match between Djokovic and Khachanov.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Tsitsipás



The game can be followed live through the Eurosport television channel, integrated into payment platforms such as Movistar +, Orange TV or DAZN. Also, it will be available on the Eurosport app.