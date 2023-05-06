Friday, May 5, 2023



| Updated 05/06/2023 4:51 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlos Alcaraz will seek his second title in the Masters 1000 Mutua Madrid Open in the final this Sunday, May 7, against the German Jan-Lennard Struff. The Murcian, who knocked down the Croatian Borna Coric in the semifinal this Friday, is one step away from revalidating his crown in the capital of Spain and staying one step away from recovering the tennis number 1, as he would be only five points behind Novak Djokovic if he wins this tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz continues plethoric. The man from El Palmar, who has just turned 20, has 28 wins and only two losses this year. When injuries have allowed him, he has been unstoppable. In every tournament this year he has reached the semifinals. And only in one did he not reach the final. In addition, he has already been undefeated for two years in tournaments played in Spain, a time during which he has already chained 20 consecutive wins, both at the Conde de Godó in Barcelona and in Madrid.

Jan-Lennard Struff, on the other hand, is the big surprise of the many that there have been at that Mutua Madrid Open. The German was recalled after losing in the previous one precisely against Karatsev, his victim in the semifinal this Friday. He entered the main draw as a ‘lucky loser’ and was chaining unexpected victories, among others against Tsitsipas, number 5 in the world. The 33-year-old German is number 65 in the world, but this year he is recovering his level after suffering various injuries last season.

There are two precedents between Alcaraz and Struff. The first, in his debut year on the Murcian circuit, was won by the German in three sets at Roland Garros. Last year, the man from El Palmar took his revenge, although he had to suffer to emerge victorious in five sets at Wimbledon.

The Murcian will have all the pressure because he is undoubtedly the favorite to win the title again in Madrid. However, it is necessary to highlight the merit of his tournament because he has been the only one of the candidates for the title that he has fulfilled. While the rest, such as Tsitsipas or Medvedev, have fallen sooner than expected, he has held on with lead feet after drawing elimination in the first round against Ruusuvuori.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play against Struff



Alcaraz and Struff will play the Madrid Masters title this Sunday, May 7. The Murcian will obviously play at the Manolo Santana, central court of the Caja Mágica, at 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Struff



The final, like the entire tournament, can be followed on different television channels: La 1, on RTVE, and the #Vamos channel on Movistar+. There are also ‘online’ options, ATP Tennis TV and the RTVE Play website.