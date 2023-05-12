Carlos Alcaraz will debut in the Rome Masters, a tournament he has never played, this Saturday May 13 against Albert Ramos. The match, which can be followed both on television and online, will certify the return of the Murcian tennis player to number 1 on the ATP. In addition, it has other incentives, since Ferrero’s pupil coincides again in a tournament with Novak Djokovic, which had not happened yet this year. Of course, they can only face each other in the final.

When he takes to the court, Alcaraz will make sure he recovers the number 1. Even if he loses, he would add 10 points for playing the second round, his first match in the tournament. That is to say, he rents enough to surpass Novak Djokovic, who arrived in Rome only 5 units above. And, as he defends last year’s title, he could only leave the Italian capital with the same number of points even if he were to retain the title.

In any case, Alcaraz will arrive as the top favorite in Rome, despite the fact that it is the only Masters 1000 that he has not yet played (with the exception of Shanghai, which has not been played since the pandemic). He has earned it from El Palmar after winning the Conde de Godó and the Mutua Madrid Open consecutively, just like last year. His form has been sensational all year and only injuries have slowed him down. He is undoubtedly the rival to beat, despite the return of Djokovic.

He will therefore be a favourite, against Albert Ramos, number 72 in the world, whom he has also beaten on the three occasions that they have met, all on clay. His first match in 2020, in fact, marked Alcaraz’s first ATP victory, which he also won a year later on his way to his first title in Umag.

The most disputed match was last year at Roland Garros, when they staged an epic five-setter match. Alcaraz pulled heroic to survive in the second round in Paris. Albert Ramos put him against the ropes and came to have a match point.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play against Ramos



The Murcian will play the qualification for the third round of the Masters in Rome this Saturday, May 13. The Murcian will play on the center court of the Foro Italico not before 1:00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Ramos



The men’s draw of the Rome Masters 1000 can be followed, during the tournament, on Movistar+. The match between Alcaraz and Roma will be broadcast on #Vamos or Deportes on M+, according to the platform’s programming. In addition, it can also be seen ‘online’ on ATP Tennis TV.