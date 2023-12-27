Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet again for the last time in 2023. This will be the fifth time that the Murcian and the Serbian face each other on the tennis court and it will take place in Riyadh. It will be an exhibition match between the two best tennis players in the world, which will help both of them prepare for the first Grand Slam of the 2024 season, which will be the Australian Open, which will be played from January 14 to 28. .

Although the last time Alcaraz could be seen on a tennis court was in another exhibition match, this time in Mexico and against Tommy Paul, in the last official competition in which he participated, the Murcian faced Djokovic. It was in the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin, where Juan Carlos Ferrero's pupil was eliminated.

Riyadh is not the only commitment that El Palmar has to face before 2023 ends. A few hours after this match takes place, Alcaraz will return to his homeland to play the 'Copa Alcaraz'. This sporting event will take place on Thursday, December 28 at 8:30 p.m. at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia. The tickets to enjoy the confrontation between Roberto Bautista Agut from Murcia and Castellón, which went on sale on the 12th, were sold out in less than two hours.

Just a few weeks ago, it was also announced that Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal will meet again on the court on March 3 in Las Vegas. This match was scheduled to take place in 2023, but had to be delayed due to both injuries. The duel between the two great icons of Spanish tennis can be seen on Netflix.

Match schedule between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic



The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be held on the court of the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh this Wednesday, December 27, starting at 4 p.m. (Spanish time).

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Djokovic



The match can be followed live through the DAZN streaming platform starting at 4 p.m.