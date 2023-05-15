Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:26



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlos Alcaraz continues his journey at the Masters 1,000 in Rome this Monday. The tennis player from Murcia, who has once again climbed to number one in the world in the ATP ranking, faces the Hungarian Fabián Marozsán today.

This is the first time that Alcaraz and Marozsán have seen each other on the track. The 23-year-old Hungarian is ranked number 135 in the ATP and still does not have any title in his record.

Alcaraz comes from beating his compatriot Albert Ramos (6-4 and 6-1) in less than two hours of the game. Meanwhile, Marozsán had to fight the second round in two parts due to the suspension of his match on Saturday due to rain. The Hungarian managed to beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 6-1 and 7-6.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play today?



Carlos Alcaraz will face Fabian Marozsán this Monday, May 15, on the center court of the Foro Itálico in Rome. The Murcian tennis player is scheduled to step on Italian clay starting at 12:30 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Marozsán?



The confrontation between the tennis player from El Palmar and the Hungarian can be followed on television through the Movistar+ Deportes pay channel, which broadcasts the Masters 1,000 in Rome.