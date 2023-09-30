The Murcian returned to the competition after his decision to stop and take a break after his match in the US Open semifinals against Daniil Medvedev at the beginning of September. Alcaraz did not respond to the call of the national team in Davis and for three weeks he was preparing and unloading his muscles in order to face the final stretch of the season in the best physical condition.

Alcaraz took to the court to debut at the ATP 500 in Beijing, an unprecedented tournament for him. Carlitos needed a few minutes to adapt to the rhythm of the match, and despite winning the first set with relative ease, the player from El Palmar gave up his serve on two occasions. In the second set, the world number 2 did not lose his serve and made it to the next round.

Now, the Italian Lorenzo Musetti awaits Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16. The 21-year-old tennis player defeated the Russian Karen Khachanov in the first round of the Chinese competition in three sets (6-3, 1-6 and 6-2). Musetti, despite his youth, has already played 169 matches on the ATP circuit. The current world number 18 has a record of 31 wins and 23 losses this year.

Face to face, Alcaraz and Musetti have faced each other three times, two for the Murcian and one for the Italian. The first time they played against each other was in 2020 in the semifinals of the Trieste Challenger, in which Carlitos beat the host (7-5, 2-6 and 6-3). Already on the professional circuit, Musetti defeated Alcaraz (6-4, 6-7 and 6-4) in the Hamburg 2022 final to lift his first title as a professional. The one from El Palmar tipped the balance in his favor (6-3, 6-2 and 6-2) in the last Roland Garros.

Schedule of the meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti



The round of 16 duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti will be played on Sunday, October 1, no earlier than 9:30 a.m., in the third turn of the central court in Beijing.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Musetti



Carlos Alcaraz’s match at the ATP 500 in Beijing against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti can be seen on Movistar Plus. The network will broadcast the match on one of its channels, either Movistar Deportes (1, 2 or 3) or the #Vamos+ channel.