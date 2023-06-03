Carlos Alcaraz is already in the fourth round of Roland Garros after beating Canadian Denis Shapovalov in three sets (6-1, 6-4 and 6-2) last Friday. The Murcian will look for a ticket for the second week of the Parisian tournament against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti who comes from forcefully defeating the British Cameron Norrie, number 13 in the ranking, 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4.

‘Carlitos’ played his best match against the Canadian so far in the competition. With a first set in steamroller mode, he knew how to recover in the second and come back from 1-4 to hit him as soon as the third began, breaking Shapovalov’s serve at the first opportunity he had.

The man from El Palmar is aware of the potential that Musetti has on the circuit after being defeated in the 2022 Hamburg final. The 21-year-old Italian has extensive experience on the circuit in which he has played 142 games. In his showcase he has two titles, both achieved last year, the aforementioned in German lands against Alcaraz and a second on the hard surface of Naples. In 2023, he has a record of 13-12 achieving his greatest feat against Djokovic in the Monte Carlo round of 16.

It is Musetti’s third participation in Roland Garros. In his debut in 2021 he equaled the fourth round achieved in this edition. After beating Goffin, Nishioka and Cecchinato, he was eliminated by Novak Djokovic after winning the first two sets and having to retire due to injury in the fifth and final set. In the last edition, the Italian fell at the first substitution against Tsitsipas in a match similar to that of Djokovic a year earlier, in which Musetti again lost a 2-0 lead on the scoreboard.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play against Musetti



The Spaniard and the Italian will jump onto the Philippe-Chatrier center court no earlier than 4:00 p.m. this Sunday, June 4. Carlos will have to wait for Pavlyuchenkova-Mertens and Djokovic-Varillas to finish.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Musetti



The game can be followed live through the Eurosport television channel, integrated into payment platforms such as Movistar +, Orange TV or DAZN. Also, it will be available on the Eurosport app.