Carlos Alcaraz will face the Czech Jiri Lehecka this Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals at Queen’s. Although beyond the results, the Murcian continues to pursue his goal of gaining minutes on grass to get the experience he needs on the surface. The goal is to get to Wimbledon in better condition.

After avoiding a tricky debut at the so-called Cinch Championships, in which he had to suffer to beat the French stalk Rinderknech, the second season at the ATP 500 held in London does not seem easy either. Lehecka, 21 and number 36 on the ATP, is another young player in constant progression. Away from the spotlight, the Czech also continues to climb, who at the beginning of the year surprised by reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

The Czech tennis player also has virtues for grass, since in 2019 he was proclaimed junior champion in the doubles category. In the first round, this Tuesday, he already beat a Spanish rival, Alejandro Davidovich from Malaga, 7-6, 6-3.

This duel is, therefore, another test for Alcaraz’s grass level, which will come out psyched up because he is aware that he needs to improve. “It was a very tough game. He has played three or four games on grass, this is my first, so it was very difficult for me to adapt my game to this surface at the beginning. I enjoy playing on grass, but it is obvious that I am not used to it and that adaptation is always difficult, “said Alcaraz after his first victory.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka



The match will be played this Thursday, June 22, on the central court of the Queen’s Club around 4:00 p.m., in the third shift. Tennis starts in London at 1:00 p.m. with De Minaur-Schwartzman and will be followed by Mannarino-Fritz. When they finish, it will be the turn of ‘Carlitos’.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Lehecka



The match can be followed, like the entire Queen’s tournament, through ATP Tennis TV and on the Movistar+ Deportes channel.