Carlos Alcaraz continues unstoppable in the Masters 1000 Mutua Madrid Open and is already in the semifinals, which he will play this Friday, his 20th birthday, against the Croatian Borna Coric. The match, which can be seen on different television channels and online, is the last step to sneak into the final on Sunday, after the Murcian also beat Russian Karen Khachanov in a demanding quarterfinal match.

Carlos Alcaraz is still intractable, with 27 wins and 2 losses this year. In addition, the young man from El Palmar has chained 9 of those wins in a row at Godó in Barcelona and Madrid. If last year’s victories in these two tournaments are added, Ferrero’s pupil has now gone 14 straight games unbeaten in Spain.

Borna Coric, on the other hand, had spent hard months at the start of the year, but Madrid is revitalizing him. The Croatian, 26 years old and eternal promise in decline, gave the bell last year in Cincinnati and raised his first Masters 1000. That recovery had stopped in 2023 and he arrived in the capital of Spain with five consecutive defeats, but the number 20 in the world wants to take advantage of his condition to surprise again in a great tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz and Borna Coric have never faced each other, but the Spaniard is a clear favorite for the match. The Murcian, who is taking advantage of the absence of Novak Djokovic, will get even closer to number 1 if he sneaks into the final on Sunday.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play against Coric



Alcaraz will qualify for the grand final of the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday this Friday, May 5. The Murcian will play at the Manolo Santana, central court of the Caja Mágica, at 1:00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Coric



The semifinal match can be followed through various television channels: Teledeporte, from RTVE, and the Movistar+ platform, its Sports channel or #Vamos, depending on the schedule. ‘Online’, can also be followed through ATP Tennis TV or RTVE Play.