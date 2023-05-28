Carlos Alcaraz arrives at Roland Garros as number 1 and the main favorite to win the musketeers’ cup. After the unexpected bump against Marozsan in Rome, the Murcian has had more time than many of his main competitors to rest and prepare for the Parisian event.

With just turned 20, ‘Carlitos’ can boast of the great 2023 that he has had in which he has only lost 3 games. Norrie, Sinner and the aforementioned Marozsan are the only tennis players who have beaten the man from Palmar this year. In addition, he has 4 trophies behind him. Buenos Aires, Barcelona and the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Madrid.

When he jumps onto the track in this edition, there will already be three Alcaraz participations in the final draw on French soil -in 2020 he was dropped by Vukic in the qualifiers-. In his debut, and after winning all three qualifying matches, he defeated Bernabé Zapata and Nikoloz Basilashvili and was eliminated by Struff in the third round.

Already in 2022, the Murcian had already shown what he was capable of winning, among other championships, the Masters 1000 in Madrid and Miami. In this edition he came as 6 in the world and managed to overcome four rounds until in the quarterfinals Alexander Zverev crossed his path and in four sets he sent ‘Carlitos’ home.

His career will begin against the Italian Flavio Cobolli, number 159 in the ATP ranking and who debuts in a Grand Slam. The young 21-year-old tennis player, more used to the Challengers than to the tournaments on the circuit, will try to surprise as the Hungarian Marozsan already did in Rome. His experience in the final tables is reduced to 11 games -4 wins for 7 losses-.

Schedule of the match between Alcaraz and Flavio Cobolli



The duel between the Spanish and the Italian will be around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, May 29, after the matches between Paire-Norrie and Avanesyan-Bencic. Carlos Alcaraz will play his match on the Suzanne-Lenglen court.

Where to see the meeting between Alcaraz and Flavio Cobolli



The game can be followed live through the Eurosport television channel, integrated into payment platforms such as Movistar +, Orange TV or DAZN. Also, it will be available on the Eurosport app.