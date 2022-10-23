Carlos Alcaraz reappears this Monday in Basel after a necessary break. The Murcian will seek his first victory on the ATP circuit as number one in the world, since he debuted it with a disappointing loss to David Goffin in Astana. It’s been almost three weeks since that. Since then, the prodigy from El Palmar has finally disconnected from the tracks and from his commercial commitments, and has taken refuge in the Region of Murcia to reset after a few physically and mentally exhausting weeks.

Alcaraz will not have an affordable debut in Basel, where the British Jack Draper awaits him in the first round. At just 20 years old, he is already number 48 in the ATP. The Murcian has never faced him. He is signing a remarkable year, at the US Open he reached the third round and he already knows what it is to knock down a top 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Félix Auger-Aliassime lost to the Briton in 2022, both on hard courts.

So Carlos Alcaraz will have to approach the game with caution. The recent memory of the match with Goffin will push him not to trust himself. He will also have to deal with an even stickier foe: the pressure of occupying the tennis throne. The Murcian will start his seventh week as number 1 in Basel, which places him just one week behind his teacher Juan Carlos Ferrero. Basel, the land of the legendary Roger Federer, is a good setting for the Murcian to shine again and enjoy himself on the court.

Schedule the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper



The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper will be played on the center court of the ATP 500 in Basel. The meeting will begin, according to the order of play this Monday, not before 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper



The first round match can be followed in Spain, like the entire tournament, on the Movistar+ platform. In addition, it is also available, as usual with ATP circuit tournaments, on the Tennis TV platform.