Veteran German player Yannick Hanfmann, 31 years old and number 53 in the ATP ranking, will be Carlos Alcaraz’s first rival at the ATP 500 in Beijing. This Wednesday the preliminary phase of the Chinese tournament was resolved and the four names of the lucky ones who advanced to the main draw were known. One of those tickets has been for the German, who already faced the Spaniard in the 2019 Seville Cup, a Challenger category event.

Hanfmann has successfully passed the qualifying phase in Beijing with victories against Serbians Dusan Lajovic (6-3 and 7-6) and Miomir Kecmanovic (6-1 and 6-4). The danger of the Karlsruhe-born tennis player is demonstrated by the fact that during this season he has defeated three top 10 players: Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev (on the clay court in Rome) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (on the grass at the Mallorca Championships).

Carlitos will be the favorite in the match that will be played this Friday morning, at a time yet to be determined, in his first presence on Chinese soil. But you shouldn’t trust yourself, as Hanfmann can give you a scare. The Murcian has recognized that the loot he is going to look for in this final stretch of the course is number one in the ATP: «It is one of the great objectives for me. “I want to play well here to get closer to first place or recover it.”

Where to see the Carlos Alcaraz-Yannick Hanfmann



Carlos Alcaraz’s first match at the ATP 500 in Beijing against the German Yannick Hanfmann can be seen in Spain through Movistar Plus. The network will broadcast the match on one of its channels, either Movistar Deportes (1, 2 or 3) or the #Vamos+ channel.

Match schedule between Alcaraz and Hanfmann



Carlitos Alcaraz will debut at the ATP 500 in Beijing against the German Tannick Hanfmann, number 53 in the ranking, this Friday, September 29, in the morning. The day will begin at 6:30 a.m. (in Spain), so the Murcian tennis player will play his match no earlier than that moment, although the exact start time remains to be confirmed.