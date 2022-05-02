Carlos Alcaraz will not have a comfortable debut at the Mutua Madrid Open. The Murcian will face Nikoloz Basilashvili, number 27 in the world, on Tuesday, who on Monday took down Fognini in less than an hour and a half of the game (7-5 ​​and 6-4). It is not the first time that the faces have been seen: last year, also on muddy ground, Ferrero’s pupil had no problem finishing off the Georgian veteran in the second round of Roland Garros.

This Tuesday, on the other hand, the pressure falls on Alcaraz, who starts as seventh seed after becoming champion at the Conde de Godó. In addition, it is one of the main attractions in the most important tennis tournament that Spain hosts. The expectation is maximum. And debuts are never easy, as he proved in Monte Carlo against Korda.

However, if Alcaraz continues with the sensations that he recovered in Barcelona, ​​he should have no problem avoiding Basilashvili’s stumbling block. In fact, the youngster from El Palmar is bound to find his best version soon because the draw he faces in Madrid is very tough: in the round of 16 he would face Cameron Norrie or John Isner, in the quarter-finals he would have the desired duel against Rafa Nadal and in the semis he could face Novak Djokovic, who is rushing his options to get ready before Roland Garros.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Basilashvili



The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Nikoloz Basilashvili will close the day on the Manolo Santa court, the central one of the Caja Mágica in Madrid. The meeting will start when the Raducanu-Kalinina finishes, which will not start before 8:00 p.m. Therefore, the Murcian could jump onto the track, approximately, around 9:30 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Basilashvili



Both RTVE and Movistar have the rights to broadcast the Mutua Madrid Open. Therefore, the game can be followed by Teledeporte and #Vamos or Movistar Deportes.