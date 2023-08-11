Carlos Alcaraz’s winning streak has no end and this Thursday he got rid of Hubert Hurkacz in Toronto. In a tight and tense match, the Murcian muscled up at key moments, the ‘tie-breaks’, to get rid of the Pole and meet Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals, his executioner last year precisely at the Masters 1000 from Canada.

There are already 14 consecutive wins for Carlos Alcaraz (16 if the two victories in his Hopman Cup individual matches are added), who is also capable of moving forward in matches when he has a bad day. His record this year is 49 wins and only 4 losses, numbers that are even bettering his extraordinary last year.

Nor were there many players capable of beating him in 2022, but one of them was precisely Tommy Paul. “For the first time I could not handle the pressure,” the Murcian acknowledged after falling in his debut at the Canadian Masters 1000, then held in Montreal. It seems, therefore, a tie with a flavor of revenge, although Alcaraz already took it this year in Miami, when he arrived launched after the title in Indian Wells and gave an exhibition to end the Spanish curse.

Paul reaches the quarterfinals after beating Schwartzman, Francisco Cerúndolo and Marcos Giron. It will be the only quarterfinal between two seeds in a Canadian Masters marked by surprises. The last to fall were Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz in the round of 16. A priori, Sinner, who would be a rival to Alcaraz or Paul, has an affordable rival in Monfils. Medvedev also starts with an advantage against De Miñaur, while Davidovich has an ideal opportunity to reach the semifinals, since he meets McDonald.

Quarterfinal schedule between Alcaraz and Paul



Carlos Alcaraz will repeat the same schedule as in his first two games in Toronto. The Murcian and Paul have been left with the third turn of the center court. That is to say, they will not start before 1:00 a.m. in the Spanish morning from Friday to Saturday. In any case, it could be delayed if Alex de Minaur and Medvedev, who play earlier, finish later.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Paul



Like the entire Canadian Masters, the entire quarter session can be followed on the Movistar+ platform. Specifically, the Alcaraz game can be seen on his channel #Vamos. The Tennis TV platform also broadcasts the matches.