A year has passed since the last edition of the first Oscars ceremony in which Bong Joon-ho’s Parasites won for best picture. For this 2021, still with the pandemic in tow, the Academy Awards will be held simultaneously in different places, including the Dolby Theater.
Find out here all the details of the most important film ceremony.
When are the Oscars 2021?
The ceremony where the best in cinema will be awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be held on Sunday, April 25.
Where are the Oscars 2021 awarded?
To comply with the protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, four stages have been arranged this time: in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and at Union Station; in London at the British Film Institute; and in Paris in a Canal + studio.
What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2021?
The transmission will be in charge of TNT and TNT Series in Latin America, while ABC will do the same in the United States.
TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)
TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)
At what time do the Oscars 2021 broadcast in my country?
Mexico: 6.00 pm
Peru – Ecuador – Colombia: 7.00 pm
Chile – Argentina – Brazil: 9.00 pm
United States: 8.00 p. m (Eastern Time – ET) / 5.00 pm (Pacific Time – PT)
What are the films nominated for the Oscars 2021?
Best film
- El padre
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
- Thomas Vinterber – Another round
- David Fincher – Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Chloé Zhao ”- Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman
best Actor
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
Best actress
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Costume Design
- Emma – Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Ann Roth
- Mulan – Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best Original Soundtrack
- Give 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- El padre
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Short Film
- Burrow – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
- Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
- If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack and Michael Govier
- Opera – Erick Oh
- Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Best fiction short film
- Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
- The Present – Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul raci
- Lakeith stanfierld
Best Long Documentary
- Collective
- Crip camp
- The mole agent
- My octopus teacher
- Time
Best Short Documentary
- Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
- A Concerto is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
Best international film
- Another Round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo Vadis Aida?
Better sound mixing
- Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
- Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
- News Of The World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
- Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
- Sound Of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Best Production Design
- The Father – Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
- Mank – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
- News Of The World – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Best Editing
- The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound Of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Best photography
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Best special effects
- Love And Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- The One And Only Ivan ”- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Best makeup and hairstyle
- Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
- Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
- “Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Best animated film
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Original Song
- Fight For You by Judas and the Black Messiah – Music by HER and Dernst Emile II; lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas
- Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
- Husavik from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
- Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) – by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” – Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Movies and series, latest news:
.
#Schedule #Oscars #date #channel #nominees #predictions
Leave a Reply