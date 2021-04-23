A year has passed since the last edition of the first Oscars ceremony in which Bong Joon-ho’s Parasites won for best picture. For this 2021, still with the pandemic in tow, the Academy Awards will be held simultaneously in different places, including the Dolby Theater.

Find out here all the details of the most important film ceremony.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The ceremony where the best in cinema will be awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be held on Sunday, April 25.

Where are the Oscars 2021 awarded?

To comply with the protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, four stages have been arranged this time: in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and at Union Station; in London at the British Film Institute; and in Paris in a Canal + studio.

What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2021?

The transmission will be in charge of TNT and TNT Series in Latin America, while ABC will do the same in the United States.

TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)

TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)

At what time do the Oscars 2021 broadcast in my country?

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Peru – Ecuador – Colombia: 7.00 pm

Chile – Argentina – Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States: 8.00 p. m (Eastern Time – ET) / 5.00 pm (Pacific Time – PT)

What are the films nominated for the Oscars 2021?

Best film

El padre

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterber – Another round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao ”- Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman

best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Costume Design

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Ann Roth

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Original Soundtrack

Give 5 bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the world

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat subsequent moviefilm

El padre

Nomadland

One night in Miami

The white tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the black messiah

Minari

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Opera – Erick Oh

Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Best fiction short film

Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present – Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr.

Paul raci

Lakeith stanfierld

Best Long Documentary

Collective

Crip camp

The mole agent

My octopus teacher

Time

Best Short Documentary

Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A Concerto is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Best international film

Another Round

Better days

Collective

The man who sold his skin

Quo Vadis Aida?

Better sound mixing

Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News Of The World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound Of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best Production Design

The Father – Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale

News Of The World – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Best Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound Of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Best photography

Judas and the black messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The trial of the Chicago 7

Best special effects

Love And Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One And Only Ivan ”- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Best makeup and hairstyle

Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

“Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Best animated film

Onward

Over the moon

A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

Fight For You by Judas and the Black Messiah – Music by HER and Dernst Emile II; lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Husavik from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) – by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” – Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth