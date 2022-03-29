THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:09



Big match for Carlos Alcaraz in the early hours of this Wednesday. In the second round of the Masters 1000 in Miami, the Murcian will face the Athenian Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will seek revenge for the defeat of the last US Open, when Alcaraz amazed the world and dazzled New York. This time they face each other as two of the great candidates for the title of the second Miami Masters 1000.

Alcaraz arrives flying, who in the third round got rid of veteran Marin Cilic in another show of strength and security unbecoming of his 18 years. One of the main weaknesses of the new tennis generation is his irregularity, but the youngster from El Palmar does not fail, he does not doubt, he always delivers.

Alcaraz accumulates a balance of 14-2 and has only lost to Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal in two games that he fought until the end. And his career at the start of the Masters 1000 is almost impeccable: he has only lost sets against Rafa Nadal. In the other six games he has been a rock.

However, the next rival is one of the toughest he has encountered in 2022. Tsitsipas, number 5 in the world, has not started the year at his best level. But after falling too early in Indian Wells, he wants to make amends. And surely they have the third round of the last US Open very fresh, to which he came as the third favorite but an 18-year-old boy got him out in the third round. The match has all the ingredients to be the big date of the night.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tsitsipas



This morning it’s time to stay up late again to be able to see the jewel of El Palmar. The match has been reserved for the night shift, although it will not be played on center court, which will be almost monopolized by American tennis players. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz will play in the Grandstand no earlier than 1:00 in the morning. Of course, it could be delayed depending on the duration of the previous meetings.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tsitsipas



Like the entire tournament, the match can be seen on Movistar +. The channel will depend on the programming, since the platform varies between the #Vamos and Movistar Deportes channels, depending on the time the game is finally played.