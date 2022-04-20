THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:52



Recover the good feelings and gain confidence before facing the big events of the clay court season. That is the objective with which the Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, number 11 in the world, starts his participation in the Conde de Godó Trophy this Wednesday. Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil will debut in the Barcelona tournament against the South Korean Soon-Woo Kwon, number 71 in the ATP ranking, who last Monday defeated Benoit Paire (6-4 and 6-4) and added the first victory of his career on brick dust.

With the vitola of clear favorite, Carlos Alcaraz seeks to get even with Kwon for the setback suffered at the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, where he started as one of the favorites and fell in the second round against Sebastian Korda in a very close duel (7-6, 6- 7 and 7-3). The bitter debut on clay, his favorite surface, does not blur the excellent start to the season of the tennis player from El Palmar, who has only lost three games and has already added his first Masters 1000 to his showcases. In fact, Alcaraz himself wanted to subtract importance to the setbacks in the Monegasque tournament: «It was not a drama to lose in Monte Carlo. I am not a god who always has to win.

If he beats the South Korean tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz’s path to his second ATP 500 won’t be easy. In the third round, the Georgian Basilashvili or the Mallorcan Jaume Munar would await him, two rivals that Carlos Alcaraz has already defeated in the last two seasons. In the quarterfinals, the fans who come to the Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona could enjoy a new duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas, a confrontation that already aspires to become a classic on the circuit in the coming years. If they meet again, the Murcian and the Greek, first seeded in the tournament and recent champion of the Monte Carlo Masters, will play their third match in the last eight months, with full victories so far for Ferrero’s pupil. On the other side of the table, the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the Spanish Pablo Carreño and the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who already knows what it is to fall against Carlos Alcaraz in the final of a championship, start as the top seeds.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Soon-Woo Kwon



In the order of play for this Wednesday, April 20, the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Soon-Woo Kwon appears as the first of the afternoon shift, so the organization indicates that it will start at 4:00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Soon-Woo Kwon



Tennis fans are also in luck and will be able to watch all the matches of the Conde de Godó Trophy, which will be broadcast by Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE). Thus, the duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Soon-Woo Kwon can be seen this afternoon through Teledeporte. Esport 3, the Catalan regional television sports channel, and Movistar+, through channel Deportes 1, will also broadcast the tournament.