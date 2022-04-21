THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:57



Uncomfortable match for Carlos Alcaraz this Thursday at the Conde de Godó, where he will meet Jaume Munar. The Spaniard, although he is currently outside the top-100, has made things difficult for him the times they have faced each other. A year ago, the Murcian fell in the semifinal duel of the Andalucía Open, held in Marbella.

In addition, this year, at the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro, which Alcaraz won, he needed three sets to overcome Munar in his debut, who choked at the beginning. The two Spaniards met longer ago, in December 2019, in the Future Master organized by the RFET. The one from El Palmar, only 16 years old, emerged victorious despite the fact that Munar came to the tournament as the main favorite.

A lot has changed since then. Alcaraz is already one of the best in the world, but Munar has not yet lived up to expectations. However, he is a player who feels comfortable on the ground and if he manages to get the best level out of him, it will be difficult to beat. In fact, this Wednesday he easily got rid of the Georgian Basilashvili (6-4 and 6-1). In the first round he also won in two sets (6-4 and 6-2) against Gian Marco Moroni.

Carlos Alcaraz had more problems to overcome his first procedure in Barcelona against Soonwoo Kwon. Although he started off with an initial 6-1, in the second set he gave up six consecutive games and had to react in the third to avoid surprises. This Thursday he will once again be the favorite to advance to the round of 16 where Stefanos Tsitsipas, champion in Monte Carlo last week and the main candidate to win the Conde de Godó, will probably wait.

Schedule of the Carlos Alcaraz-Jaume Munar



The match between the Mallorcan and Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled in the fourth turn of the Rafa Nadal court. Given that the day starts at 11:00 am with the confrontation between Tiafoe and Auger-Aliassime, the Murcian match is scheduled to start between 4:00 and 5:00 pm.

Where to see the Carlos Alcaraz-Jaume Munar



The match can be seen, like the entire tournament, on RTVE, since it has the rights of the Barcelona tournament. Specifically, it will be broadcast on Teledeporte, according to the network’s programming.