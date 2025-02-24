There are hardly a few hours left for one of the main dishes of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025: The Queen’s Gala. This special event will take place the February 28 In Santa Catalina Park, so the nine applicants are already preparing to conquer the public and the jury with the best and most novel designs.

It will be from 21.00 hours When the public can begin to enter the enclosure and witness an desired parade, one of the most anticipated events of the Palmense Carnival in which the applicants will seek to place the crown from the hand of their designers.

The gala will be driven by two faces known as Daniel Calero and Eloísa González. In addition, this contest will have a very special performance, one of the top representatives of Cuban music worldwide: Zone people.

Candidates for Carnival

Sari Hernández Suárez | ‘Olympus vestiges’

Carolina Thicko Jerez | ‘The queen of the night’

Cynthia María Morillo Clavijo | ‘Remember is living’

Kiara Hermida Godoy | ‘Aurora’

Elena Bordón Matas | ‘Hokkaido’

Coral Gutiérrez | ‘Bohemia’

Carla Miranda | ‘The power of feathers’

Andrea Encinoso Pérez | ‘Abrak me’

Ángeles María Pérez Molina | ‘Lalique’





Where to see the queen’s gala

For all those who have not achieved entrance to Santa Catalina Park or who prefer to enjoy it at home, there are several television channels To enjoy this special event: