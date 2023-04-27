Thursday, April 27, 2023, 5:50 p.m.



Carlos Alcaraz makes his debut this Friday, April 28 at the Mutua Madrid Open. The Murcian tennis player returns to the Caja Mágica court after repeating the title in Barcelona, ​​where he emerged victorious from the confrontation with Tsitsipas at the Conde de Godó.

The man from El Palmar, number two in the world in the ATP ranking, hopes to defend the title, but before dreaming of lifting another trophy, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil must begin by facing Emil Ruusuvuori.

The 24-year-old Finnish tennis player is number 41 in the world and still has no title to his credit. Ruusuvuori’s career in the Madrid tournament began on Wednesday defeating Frenchman Ugo Humbert in two sets (7-8(6) and 7-6(4)).

This is the second time that Alcaraz and Ruusuvuori have faced each other. His first match was in Miami in 2021, a match in which the Finn defeated the Murcian.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play against Ruusuvuori



Carlitos’ debut in the second round of the Madrid Open will be this Friday, April 28. The Murcian will play against the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in the Caja Mágic not before 4:00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Ruusuvuori



The game can be followed through different television channels such as Deportes de Movistar + and Teledeporte. It can also be seen in streaming through the ATP Tennis TV platform or on RTVE Play.