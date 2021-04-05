The most successful reality show on Spanish television, Survivors 2021, starts the countdown to its premiere. A group of famous people will travel to Dirty calluses, in the American continent to face the adverse conditions of nature.

Thousands of fans are waiting to see the protagonists in action, commanded in Honduras by Lara Álvarez and from European territory will be Jorge Javier Vásquez, Carlos Sobera and Jordi González. More than a dozen contestants will put their basic instincts to the test in the jungles of the Caribbean islands. Here we present all the details.

When does Survivors 2021 premiere?

Survivors 2021 opens this Thursday, April 8 at 10.00 pm (Spanish peninsular time).

Where to see the premiere of Survivors 2021?

The debut of Survivors 2021 can be seen through the Telecinco signal, an open channel available.

Who are the participants of Survivors 2021?

We share with you the complete list of the expected characters that will star in the new adventure.

Antonio Canales placeholder image

He is considered one of the greatest exponents of flamenco dance. He won numerous awards between the 80s and 90s, in 1992 he created his own dance company. His most recognized creations are “Torero”, “Gitano”, “Cinderella” and “Green Eyes”.

Antonio Canales, exponent of flamenco dance. Photo: Telecinco

Sylvia Pantoja

For his artistic talent, he received many awards in Mexico and was the representative of Spain at the last OTI de la Canción Festival.

Silvia Pantoja is a singer like her renowned cousin Isabel Pantoja. Photo: Mediaset Spain

Alexia rivas

A journalist by profession, she has her own clothing firm and recently wrote a book. She was involved in the ‘Merlos Place’, a fact that featured political analyst Alfonso Merlos.

She was a reporter on Trece TV and La Sexta. Photo: Instagram / Alexia Rivas

Tom Brusse

Entrepreneur and athlete, the 28-year-old came to the Telecinco format in 2020. He owns hotels, restaurants and nightclubs in Hong Kong. He is also known for his repeated infidelities in love. He participated in reality shows such as Women and men, The island of temptations and The strong house.

Tom has already participated in several Spanish television programs. Photo: Mediaset Spain

Olga Moreno

Born in Andalusia and has become an official contestant on the reality show, an extreme experience that she will carry out with the advice of Rocío Flores. She is also a designer and owns a clothing store in Malaga. She has been a partner of Antonio David Flores for 20 years.

Olga Moreno has worked with various artists on parades. Photo: Readings

Carlos Alba

Carlos Alba is the most unknown survivor of the new edition of reality. He rose to fame after passing through MasterChef 7 and also has dual citizenship (Spanish and Italian).

Carlos Alba became known for participating in Masterchef. Photo: RTVE

Marta Lopez

The contributor to Crónicas marcianas, Sálvame y Ya es mediodía was also a participant in the first edition of Big Brother. He was a partner of Alfonso Merlos during the ‘Merlos Place’.

She was born in Granada and winner of the Jaén beauty contest in 2019. Photo: Telecinco

Lara sajen

Lara was born in Argentina, but spends most of her life in Spain. She was a dancer for the group Fanforia and has served as an actress, singer, designer and ‘love advisor’ in Mujeres y Hombres y vice versa.

Lara Sajen. Photo: Mediaset Spain

Melyssa pinto

Born in Portugal, she is a designer and influencer. He participated in the second edition of ‘The Island of Temptations’ along with his partner at that time, Tom Brusse.

Melyssa Pinto participated in the second season of La Isla de las temptaciones. Photo: Mediaset

Omar Sanchez

Sánchez is a professional windsurfer. He works as a certified surfing, SUP (stand up paddle surfing) and windsurfing instructor. He is also the founder and CEO of Marcallao, his own surf and paddle surf school. He is currently in a relationship with Anabel Pantoja.

Omar Sánchez is one of the new figures in the program. Photo: Mediaset Spain

Lola (Marta Mencía)

Veterinary assistant and animal lover, she appeared for the first time on television in the program Women and men and vice versa. Recently, she participated in The Island of Temptations 3. She was the last member to be announced.

Lola appeared on TV in Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa. Photo: Mediaset Spain

Valeria marini

Despite being her first experience on television in Spain, Valeria Marini is a star in Italy, where she has combined her career as a model and actress with her presence in various reality shows, such as Grande Fratello VIP, The Island of the Famous and La island of temptations VIP.

Valeria Marini has experience in various reality shows in her country. Photo: valeriamarini / Instagram

Agustin Bravo

Presenter with a long history, with passage through programs such as In the morning, Zip zap, El telecupón and Bravo in the afternoon. He was the presenter of El Telecupón and Citizen’s candidate for Congress in 2016. Now he returns to television to participate in his first reality show.

Agustín Bravo worked on shows like El telecupón and Bravo por la noche. Photo: COPE

Alejandro Albala

He is famous for appearing in the news during his public affair with Isabel Pantoja’s daughter ´Chabelita´. In 2019, he competed in the first season of Big Brother Duo.

Alejandro Albalá was a participant in GH DUO. Photo: Mediaset Spain

What is Survivors 2021?

It is one of the most watched programs on the Spanish small screen. It consists in that a group of famous people, previously selected, must stay on an island and for this they will have to face natural challenges.

Survival lies in the fact that they can only use the resources they find in the place, so they must use all their ingenuity in it.

The goal of the reality show is to discover which contestant is capable of leading the group and will be the winner or winner who takes thousands of euros. The first season of the show was in 2000.