Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues to gain preferences in Disney Plus, especially among fans of action and superheroes. The series of Marvel studios shows us the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: endgame, in a world without Steve Rogers, the original Captain America.

The second episode marked the reunion between the two main heroes, gave us more clues about the organization of the Flag Smashers and introduced us to Isaiah Bradley, a former African American super soldier. There are still many mysteries to be solved, for which we will see in the next chapter Helmut Zemo, the villain behind the events of Civil war.

Want to know what else is coming in Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Check here the opening times and where to see the new installment so you don’t miss a single detail.

What time does Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

These are the opening times of the third chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier in different countries:

Peru: Friday, April 2 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Friday, April 2, 2.00 am

Argentina: Friday April 2 5.00 am

Chile: Friday April 2 5.00 am

Brazil: Friday April 2 5.00 am

Colombia: Friday, April 2, 3.00 am

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes joined forces in Episode 2. Photo: Disney Plus

Where to see Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The premiere of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes can be seen on Disney Plus, an online streaming platform that has a cost for annual and monthly packages. Currently, in Peru, a one-month subscription is worth S / 25.90.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: What Happened in Chapter 2

The second chapter began with the presentation of John Walker on TV as the new Captain America, a fact that Bucky did not like. The latter joins Falcon on a mission to follow the organization of the Flag Smashers, whose members present a strength above normal, as if they were super soldiers.

Although Walker and his partner Lemar Hoskins (Battlestar) intervene in the battle, neither of the heroes can prevent the terrorists from escaping. The new Captain asks Sam and Bucky to work with him, but they refuse and then go to Baltimore to see Isaiah Bradley, an African-American super soldier from the Korean War, for information.

Sam and Bucky rejected the proposal of John Walker, the new Captain America. Photo: Disney Plus

Shortly after, Bucky is arrested for missing his therapy appointment and is released shortly after by the intervention of Walker, who reiterates to him and Sam his offer to fight together. Faced with a new refusal, the new Captain warns the pair to stay “out of their way.” In search of clues about the super soldiers, the protagonists decide to resort to Zemo.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Chapter 3 Advance Trailer