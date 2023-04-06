Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Itinerary
7:30 p.m. – It leaves from the Iglesia del Carmen, goes through Nogalte, Lope Gisbert and Floridablanca streets to enter Juan Carlos I avenue.
Itinerary
11:30 p.m. – It leaves from the Church of San Cristóbal, goes through the streets of Portijico, Escalante, Abellandeta, Mayor, Plaza de la Estrella and Plaza de las Hortalizas.
Itinerary
00 hours – Part of the First Station, in the San Francisco school.
#Schedule #route #processions #Holy #Thursday #April #Lorca
Leave a Reply